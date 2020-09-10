Tanmixay-Sikeuth Road to be Complete by November

The contractor responsible for the construction of the Tanmixay to Sikeuth Road in Vientiane Capital has confirmed that the upgrade will be complete by November this year.

The upgrade of some 9.37km of road, running from Tanmixay intersection to Sikeut junction, has been delayed for over a year, but should be complete by November, according to contractor Tangchaleun Group.

The full extent of the road, running along Route 13 North, began in 2016 and was scheduled for completion last year and is valued at LAK 400 billion, nearly USD 45 million, according to a report in the Vientiane Mai.

The upgrade of the six-lane stretch of road is valued at LAK 4 billion, and is currently 89 percent complete, according to a report in Vientiane Mai.

The road surface is paved with concrete and equipped with a drainage system, streetlights and traffic signs.