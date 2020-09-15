Zero Covid-19 Deaths in Laos and Cambodia

Laos and Cambodia are now the only two countries in Southeast Asia to have avoided deaths related to Covid-19.

Cambodia, with a comparatively larger population of 16 million, has confirmed a total of 275 cases of Covid-19. It has recorded zero deaths related to the virus, and confirms 274 people have recovered.

Laos has confirmed a total of 23 cases of Covid-19 among its population of seven million, reporting no new cases of local transmission and no deaths, according to the National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control. Of this number, 22 patients have already recovered.

On 14 September, Case 22 had made a full recovery, leaving hospital and returning to quarantine for fourteen days.

According to the latest update from the Center For Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Southeast Asia has now confirmed a total of 562,825 cases of Covid-19.

The Philippines has recorded the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia and ranks 21 in the world. The country has recorded a total of 265,888 cases, 42 deaths, with 207,504 recovered.

Indonesia has seen the second-highest number of cases, ranking 23rd in the world with a total of 221,523 cases, 32 deaths, and 158,405 recovered.

The World Health Organization has confirmed a total of 28,918,900 cases of Covid-19 across the world, with 922,252 deaths in 216 countries.