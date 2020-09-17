Tropical Storm Noul to hit Laos tomorrow

The weather bureau has warned that tropical storm Noul will likely hit Laos tomorrow as it makes its way from Vietnam.

According to a report issued by the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, Tropical Storm Noul is expected to move from Da Nang, Vietnam to southern Laos tomorrow night at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour.

Heavy rainfall and strong winds are forecast throughout the country from 18 to 20 September.

The department has warned the public to exercise caution and remain indoors, advising residents in at-risk areas to prepare for sudden weather changes.

Tropical Storm Noul formed yesterday over the eastern area of the South China Sea. Its center was located over the sea approximately 250 km south-west of Busuanga Island (the Philippines), and 650 km south-east of Parcel Islands.

Last month, Tropical Storm Sinlaku hit northern Laos, causing severe flooding in several districts of Xayaboury Province. One thousand people and more than 200 homes were affected by the floods.