Xayaboury Hit With Floods after Heavy Rains

Several districts of Xayaboury Province have been hit by floods after days of torrential rain struck northern Laos.

Xayaboury, Botaen, Kaenthao Khop, and Ngeun districts saw heavy flooding, with some villages completely inundated.

Local reports say that continual heavy rain over the weekend caused Nam Houng River to burst its banks, flooding rice fields and entering townships.

Authorities say that 1,000 people and more than 200 homes have been affected by the floods in Xayaboury District alone.

Government officials, police, soldiers, and volunteers are working around the clock to assist households that have been severely affected by floods over the weekend.

Tropical storm Sinlaku brought strong winds and storms across Vietnam, causing heavy rains across northern and northwestern Laos.