Ministry: 95% of Households in Laos Connected to Electricity

The Lao Ministry of Energy and Mines reports that ninety-five percent of households across the country are now connected to electricity.

In provincial municipalities and cities, as well as in the capital, 100% of households are connected to the electricity grid, while 93% of villages throughout the country are connected, according to a report issued by the Ministry of Energy and Mines.

Laos currently has 78 operational hydropower plants with a combined generation capacity of 9,972 MW, and annual power output of about 52,211 Million KWh, according to the Vientiane Times.

The country also has a thermal power plant (Hongsa), four biomass power plants, and six solar power plants.

The government has developed more than 65,563 kilometers of high, medium, and low voltage power transmission lines, as well as 74 electricity distribution stations

Laos currently exports power to Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, Myanmar, and Singapore, with exports expected to increase by an estimated 20,000 MW from 2020 to 2030.

Domestic electricity consumption in Laos is also expected to increase by 1,800 MW between 2020 and 2025.

Earlier this month, Electricite du Laos (EDL) state enterprise and China Southern Power Grid signed an agreement to jointly establish a new venture to operate the country’s power grid.

The new company, Electricite du Laos Transmission Company Limited (EDLT), will work under Lao government control but would take advantage of China Southern’s expertise in constructing, running, and maintaining power grids in addition to its financial resources.