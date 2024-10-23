Vang Vieng Tourist Numbers Increases Amid Infrastructure Upgrade

As of October, Vang Vieng has welcomed over 900,000 tourists, exceeding its target of 800,000. This includes more than 400,000 foreign visitors, according to Vang Vieng district Governor Bounchan Malavong, who spoke on TV with the Lao National Radio (LNR) on 21 October.

Bounchan noted that Vang Vieng’s tourism has significantly improved compared to previous years, with increased visitor numbers this year alone. Key factors driving this growth include improved transportation options like buses, trains, and highways. Additionally, tourism plans have been adjusted to accommodate the rising number of tourists.

These developments have been supported by a nearly USD 15 million grant from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), provided through three agreements aimed at enhancing tourism infrastructure.

The first agreement focused on constructing a landfill, completed on 31 May. The second project involves building the Nam Song Bridge and upgrading the road from Vong Waen to Kaeng Yui, which began last year. The third project, set to start in November, will rehabilitate 11 roads in Vang Vieng, covering a total of 5,294 meters.

These improvements aim to enhance access to key attractions and overall visitor experiences, contributing to the local economy and promoting sustainable tourism growth.

This success reflects the district authorities’ plans to improve facilities and services in preparation for Visit Laos Year 2024, including environmental adjustments and enhanced tourist experiences through various activities and upgraded infrastructure.

In the first half of 2023, Vang Vieng attracted approximately 320,000 tourists, with 116,000 being foreign visitors and 200,400 domestic tourists.