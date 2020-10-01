Vientiane Authorities Beef Up Security for Boat Racing Festival

District authorities have stepped up security for the Boat Racing Festival this year, with an 800-strong force on duty this weekend in Vientiane Capital.

According to a report by the Vientiane Times, security personnel will include 300 volunteers from the Lao Youth Union, police officers, military officers, and authorities from thirty villages across Chanthabouly District.

Thirty-eight security points have been determined, and CCTV cameras will be rolling at all times.

Authorities will be on standby 24 hours across Chanthabouly District to ensure the city remains safe from social ills that may occur during the festival.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, stalls have been set up along the Mekong River on Quai Fa Ngum and around Chao Anouvong Park in expectation of large crowds.

Authorities have issued measures prohibiting the use of fireworks or firecrackers, or visiting the riverbank area.

The rate for vehicle parking rate is to remain the same as last year, at LAK 15,000 for cars, LAK 5000 for motorbikes, and LAK 2000 for a bicycle.

The Boat Racing Festival in Vientiane will be held from 1 to 3 October and will take place along the Mekong River near Sithan Neua Village, Sikhottabong District.

The festival will include stalls for food vendors and the sale of other goods, promoting domestic tourism as part of the Lao Thiao Lao domestic tourism campaign.

Meanwhile, the Boat Racing Festival held in Vientiane will feature a smaller fleet than previous years as part of a scaled-down event amid the Covid-19 pandemic.