Police have arrested three men suspected of involvement in a gruesome triple murder in Champasack Province over the weekend.

Three men were found dead on Saturday morning at their home in Thadan Village, Soukhouma District, Champasack Province. The bodies had sustained slash wounds consistent with a machete attack.

According to a report in the Vientiane Times, police believe jealousy was the main motive for the murders.

Lieutenant Colonel Nongkhan Vongphanit, Head of the District Public Security Office, said that police found the three victims dead in their home. A machete had been used to slash their throats, while one victim had his genitals removed.

The victims were identified as Mr. Hongthong, his 10-year-old nephew Ten, and Mr. Phouvanh.

Police arrested Mr. Mai from Maivangmakseo Village in Soukhouma District, who confessed to the crime, and two accomplices Mr. Joy and Mr. Noy from a nearby village.

Mr. Joy and Mr. Noy denied all charges.

Mr. Hongthong and Mr. Mai had had a relationship that had ended recently. Mr. Hongthong entered into a new relationship with Mr. Phouvanh.

Police are continuing their investigation into the murders.