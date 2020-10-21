Laos Confirms 24th Case of Covid-19

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control has announced that Laos has confirmed its 24th case of Covid-19 today.

According to a statement by Deputy Minister of Health, Dr. Phouthone Muongpak, a 23-year-old Lao student returning from Russia on 18 October has tested positive for Covid-19 while under quarantine at a designated quarantine center in Vientiane.

A total of 122 passengers arrived in Laos on a flight from Inchon Airport, Korea on 18 October.

The man, Case 24, received a positive test result for the virus on 20 October after entering quarantine.

He arrived in Vientiane via Wattay International Airport on 18 October and went straight to a state quarantine center at KM 27. He received a negative test result on the first day of his arrival.

The man reported he had begun to experience symptoms from 2 September while in Russia, including fever and cough, and a loss of taste and smell.

He had first tested positive at a hospital in Russia on 6 October, and remained in a Russian state quarantine center, according to the Lao Embassy to Russia.

After an additional test produced a negative result on 12 October, the man departed Moscow on 14 October, transiting in France before arriving in Korea on 17 October, and departing for Laos.

The man is currently undergoing treatment at Vientiane’s Mittaphab Hospital.