Brave Lao Woman Fends Off Bag Snatcher in Bike Stunt

A fearless young Lao woman has become an internet sensation after ramming her scooter into the bike of a would-be bag snatcher.

The incident occurred yesterday on T4 Road in Sisattanak District, Vientiane Capital.

The brave young woman, identified as Miss Lina Bounsivilayphone, from Sobao District, Houaphan Province, had her belongings taken in a drive-by bag snatching incident.

An eyewitness captured the incident on video, staring in disbelief as the young woman caught up to the thief and rammed her bike into his, causing them both to fall.

Witnesses said they understood the victim’s bag contained funds to be used for her tuition fees.

“The money was obviously very important to her. She was going to use it to pay her tuition fees, so that’s why she decided to fight back against the thief” he said.

After both the girl and the would-be thief hit the ground, passers-by stopped to help her, pinning the thief to the ground until authorities arrived at the scene.

The thief was arrested and taken into custody at the Sisattanak District Public Security Office.

He suffered minor injuries and his motorbike was damaged.

Since the video was posted to social media, the young woman has received donations from the public to assist her with medical fees and repairs for her scooter.