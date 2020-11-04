Lanexang Assurance Launches Exclusive ASIA CARE PLUS Health Insurance Product

Asia Care Plus Laos is the most high-end healthcare insurance in the Laos market, with maximum coverage of USD 1,600,000. For the first time ever in Laos, Asia Care Plus insurance policies introduce coveted benefits such as cancer, HIV and Covid-19 coverage.

“ACP Laos is a healthcare insurance product developed by LAP, Luma and AXA, which will be exclusively provided by LAP in the Laos market. This product has been specifically designed for foreign expatriates living and working in Laos, business managers and individuals in need of a exlusive healthcare insurance. This new insurance offers outstanding benefits, direct billing network and worldwide emergency evacuation service to clients of LAP.” quoted Mr. Do Dang Khang – General Director of LAP.

“We are extremely pleased to be bringing premium medical insurance plans to the Laos market in a partnership with Lanexang Assurance Public Company. Together Lanexang and Luma are launching the highest value private medical insurance plans in the Lao market, helping people in Laos access the best medical care at home and abroad and thus delivering on our promise of Brighter Health,” said Mr. Christopher Dennis – CEO of Luma.

The Management Department (Ministry of Finance), major and elite agents/partners attended the launching event of Asia Care Plus Laos. Luma and AXA virtually joined the event as they were unable to travel to Vientiane Capital.

During the event, Mr. Phonevilay Thepvilay – Deputy Manager of Insurance Management, Ministry of Finance, welcomed Asia Care Plus Laos and acknowledged that LAP professional team is offering a prime healthcare insurance with high quality services to the Laos market.

“J&C Insurance is proud to add Luma ACP to our large portfolio of health insurance plans, with Luma ACP offering our international clientele with high-end coverage” said Fabrice Decico, Director of J&C Insurance, adding that “the new health plan is the latest addition to our long-term partnership with Lanexang Assurance”

About Lanexang Assurance:

Lanexang Assurance is a joint-venture company between Post and Telecommunication Insurance Vietnam and Lao Development Bank, ranking in the top three general insurance companies in Laos. On October 11th 2020, LAP celebrated their 10th anniversary at Landmark hotel, marking a journey of establishment and development, as well as assuring its name on the soil of the Land of a million elephants.

About Luma:

Luma is a specialist in the design and management of international health insurance solutions for individuals & groups.

Since 2012, Luma has been caring for over 30,000 privileged members across Asia.

Luma offers access to an experienced multilingual in-house medical team for advice and support in times of need. Luma’s unique hospital network offers members cashless direct billing in top hospitals in the SEA region.