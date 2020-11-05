Oudomxay Police Raid Amphetamine Production Facility

Police in Oudomxay Province have arrested a man on drug-trafficking and production charges after a seizure of over 400,000 amphetamine tablets and manufacturing equipment.

According to a report in Lao Security News, a sting operation was conducted on 22 October in a collaborative effort between the Oudomxay Provincial Department of Public Security and Village-level authorities.

Police searched three locations suspected of illicit drug production in Donxay and Phoukhiew Village of Xay District, Oudomxay Province.

They found 34,000 amphetamine tablets at the house of one suspect, and 439,000 amphetamine tablets in a car in Donxay Village.

A 29-year-old man, identified as Mr. Chinouly, was found in possession of more than 400,000 amphetamine tablets, according to a report by the Oudomxay Province Public Security.

The man was arrested at his house in Donxay Village, Xay District, Oudomxay Province.

The total hauled saw police seize 473,256 amphetamine tablets, weighing about 53 kilograms, along with 549 grams of heroin, 6 kilograms of other substances, and the amphetamine production equipment.

Mr. Chinouly will now face charges of drug trafficking.