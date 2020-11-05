Transmission Lines Connecting Laos to Cambodia Officially Launched

A ceremony was held this week to mark the opening of a new 500 kV transmission line connecting Laos and Cambodia in Champasack Province.

According to a report by Electricite Du Laos, the 500 kV transmission line construction project was built for the export of electricity to Cambodia in accordance with an agreement between Electricite Du Laos (EDL) and the Electricite Du Cambodge (EDC).

The 18-Kilometer transmission line, as well as a high voltage power station, is located in Had Village, in Khong District, connecting with the Cambodian power grid across the border.

The 500 kV of transmission line construction project was an investment by Electrictcite Du Laos, constructed by YEIG and CGGC companies of China.

The transmission line construction project commenced one year ago and now is complete and ready for the export of electricity to Cambodia.

EDL plans to upgrade the electricity station to 500 kV, allowing it to connect to other stations in Attapeu Province, under the energy and mine development plan for 2016 to 2020.

The launching ceremony took place on Sunday, attended by Minister of Energy and Mines, Dr. Khammany Inthirath, Champasack Governor, Mr. Vilayvong Bouddakham, and other invited guests.