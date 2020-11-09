RHB Bank Lao Appoints New CEO

RHB Banking Group has appointed Frankie Choong Seang Heng as new chief executive officer of RHB Bank Lao.

Frankie has more than 30 years’ experience in branch management and operations. Prior to this appointment, he has been the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of RHB Bank Lao Ltd, since 1 February 2020. Prior to that, Frankie was a Branch Manager within the Northern Region of Malaysia from 1 October 2015.

Frankie replaces Danny Ling Chii Hian who will be taking up a new role within Group Retail Banking in Malaysia.

Frankie holds a Master of Business Administration from Universiti Utara Malaysia and a Bachelor of Psychology from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia. He is a Certified Financial Planner under the Financial Planning Association of Malaysia and Certified Credit Executive under the Asian Institute of Chartered Bankers.

The RHB Banking Group, with RHB Bank Berhad as the holding company, is the fourth largest fully integrated financial services group in Malaysia. The Group’s core businesses are structured into seven main business pillars, namely Group Retail Banking, Group Business & Transaction Banking, Group Wholesale Banking, RHB Singapore, Group Shariah Business, Group International Business and Group Insurance.

Group Wholesale Banking comprises Corporate Banking, Investment Banking and Group Treasury & Global Markets. All the seven business pillars are offered through the Group’s main subsidiaries – RHB Investment Bank Berhad, RHB Islamic Bank Berhad and RHB Insurance Berhad, while its asset management and unit trust businesses are undertaken by RHB Asset Management Sdn. Bhd. and RHB Islamic International Asset Management Berhad.

The Group’s regional presence now spans nine countries including Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Vietnam, Lao PDR and Myanmar.

RHB Bank Lao Limited marks its 6th anniversary of successful operations in Laos. After the opening of the bank in Vientiane Capital in 2014 at Phonxay Village with its main branch, RHB Bank Lao Limited has been progressively expanding to 2 more branches: Sithan Neua Branch and Dongdok Branch in 2016 and 2018 respectively.