RHB APPOINTS NEW GROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST

RHB Banking Group (“RHB”) announces the appointment of Dr. Sailesh Kumar Jha as Group Chief Economist, effective today, 5 November 2020. Dr Jha will be leading RHB’s Economic and Market Research team, which also includes Foreign Exchange and Fixed Income Strategy.

Dr. Jha is a seasoned economist with over 20 years of experience covering Asia where he provided in-depth coverage of global central banks, macroeconomic trends, and financial markets across all asset classes. Prior to joining RHB, he was Chief Asia Economist at Credit Suisse Private Bank, Singapore with focus on China, India, and Southeast Asia, while providing input on Global macroeconomic and financial markets developments. Dr Jha has also served as an Economist for Asian Development Bank and as a consultant for World Bank, as well as holding various senior positions in global investment banks including Credit Suisse Investment Bank, Barclays Capital, and Jefferies Group.

In addition to his roles at financial institutions, Dr. Jha was also a faculty member at the Chinese University of Hong Kong and possesses several years of experience as a Mechanical Engineer.

“Dr Jha’s appointment will further strengthen the capabilities of our research team. With his vast experience and in-depth market knowledge of the Asia pacific region, Dr Jha will be able to provide expert advice and views on Global macroeconomic, financial market developments as well as emerging market trends across the region,” said Dato’ Khairussaleh Ramli, Group Managing Director, RHB Banking Group.

Dr. Jha holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Washington, USA as well as an M.A. in Economics, M.S. in Mechanical Engineering, and a B.S. Degree in Aerospace Engineering from Boston University, USA.

