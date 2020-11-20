Mini Big C to Distribute Larger Volume of Products Made in Laos

Mini Big C in Laos is preparing to stock a greater variety of products made in Laos for distribution in their branches around the country.

According to a Memorandum of Understanding signed in Vientiane yesterday at the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Lao authorities are to actively promote Lao products for distribution across both domestic and international markets.

Minister of Industry and Commerce, Mrs. Khemmani Pholsena, says the cooperation to promote domestic products will help enhance the image of Lao products and ensure quality meets market demand.

There are over 600 ODOP products (One District One Product) across Laos that could be distributed at Mini Big C outlets, said Mrs. Khemmani.

“Lao products must be improved to ensure high quality, reasonable pricing, and good packaging so they can be sold at Mini Big C.” Mrs. Khemmani Pholsena added.

About 70 percent of items sold at Mini Big C branches are food products which the company purchases from Lao producers, including local farmers and food processing plants.

Big C is a grocery and general merchandising retailer headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand. It is Thailand’s second-largest hypermarket operator and has operations in four countries, including Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia.

Forty-one M-Point Mart convenience stores in Laos were rebranded as Mini BigC in June 2019.