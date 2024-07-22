VinBrain offers comprehensive AI and data platforms, including an annotation service aiding 8,000 disadvantaged students

HANOI, VIET NAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 July 2024 – VinBrain , a leading AI tech start-up in Vietnam, has successfully developed a comprehensive AI ecosystem platform across various sectors. The company today announced record corporate momentum with over 5.4 million medical image scans to date on DrAid™, its flagship platform. VinBrain has delivered innovative AI solutions, including enterprise data insights, cloud platform data labeling pipelines for multiple industry sectors and healthcare AI solutions. Notably, the company provides high-quality solutions to nearly 200 businesses globally, creating significant social impacts and fostering economic development. These achievements have garnered the attention of international stakeholders and customers worldwide, highlighting the significant impact and value of AI technology for Vietnam and the Southeast Asia (SEA) region.

In just five years, VinBrain has demonstrated exceptional R&D performance, achieving a benefit-to-investment ratio at least three times higher than its competitors. Its accomplishments include numerous patents, high-quality research papers, and strategic partnerships with institutions like Microsoft, Stanford, Harvard, and various government bodies. VinBrain stands out as a trusted government advisor on technology directions for the next five years and beyond.

VinBrain excels in talent development, it has a proven track record of attracting and retaining top AI and engineering talent in the region. The company also prioritises nurturing young talents by recently recruiting seasonal staff, comprising nearly 800 disadvantaged tech students through Vingroup’s Kind Heart Foundation. These individuals have contributed more than 20,000 hours to the development of data labeling services lately to one of the world’s Top 100 technology enterprises. Over the next two years, VinBrain plans to expand this number to 6,000 – 8,000 students through significant projects with international clients.

In terms of product expertise, VinBrain possesses comprehensive knowledge in AI and hardware platforms. Success in these areas requires a combination of researchers, platform engineers and data pipeline experts. Our high-impact research publications (e.g., in Nature, CVPR, ACL, ICASSP, InterSpeech, BMVC), HealthTech multimodal data, and deployment pipelines like the DrAid™ platform, exemplify our capabilities. Additionally, products such as AIviCam™ and AIScaler™ are trusted by fortune top 100 companies and institutions globally, including Harvard, Stanford, and 4D Medical. DrAid™ – the groundbreaking AI platform optimising doctors’ workflows through processing medical imaging and enhancing hospital data management, has also gained worldwide recognition and adoption with impressive records. It has deployed in over 182 hospitals, serving over 3,000 doctors and recently reached 5.4 million scans on its platform.

VinBrain’s “Copilot for Medicine” has seen rapid market adoption, receiving praise from industry leaders like Judson Althoff, EVP of Microsoft (link1, link2). This initiative underscores VinBrain’s expertise in developing innovative and commercially viable AI solutions. Although Vietnam’s AI R&D community is still emerging, it presents a strategic opportunity for NVIDIA to lead and shape this field through VinBrain’s AI platform capabilities.

Mr. Gregory Moore M.D., Former Corporate Vice President of Microsoft and Google Health, said of VinBrain’s technology: “It’s a super impressive work. I’m not aware of any other company that has these features.”

Moving forward, VinBrain remains steadfast in its mission to harness the power of AI for the betterment of humanity. Fueled by robust R&D, a dedication to sustainability, and a commitment to societal impact, VinBrain stands as a vanguard in AI-driven innovation.

About VinBrain

VinBrain, funded by Vingroup, is a pioneering AI company that has successfully developed a comprehensive AI ecosystem platform across various sectors. Despite being a start-up, VinBrain has firmly established its role in delivering innovative AI solutions, including enterprise data insights, cloud platform data labeling pipelines for multiple industries, and advanced healthcare AI solutions. Adhering to the most advanced international standards in product research and development, VinBrain provides high-quality solutions to nearly 200 businesses across Vietnam, the United States, India, Thailand, and Australia, creating significant social impacts and fostering economic development.