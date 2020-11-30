Laos Extends Covid-19 Measures, Suspends Charter Flights Again

Laos has extended its Covid-19 prevention measures until 31 December, including the suspension of charter flights once again.

According to a notice issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, authorities have agreed in principle to suspend charter flights with countries that are experiencing an outbreak of Covid-19.

The Lao government will allow humanitarian flights under strict consideration, however, passengers will not be allowed to transit through countries with Covid-19 outbreaks, according to the notice, after fourteen new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed last week.

Laos will continue its suspension on the issuance of tourist visas for foreign visitors, however, people diplomats and foreign workers with an urgent need for travel can apply for special authorization, according to the notice.

Authorities are working hard to monitor land borders to avoid illegal immigration, which may result in imported cases of Covid-19.

Authorities have agreed in principle to allow religious ceremonies, festivals, and the opening of entertainment venues, such as karaoke bars and nightclubs.

The closure of traditional and customary border checkpoints will remain in place, except for those authorized by the government for the transport of goods. International borders will remain closed to all regular travelers except Lao citizens or foreigners with authorization from the Taskforce.

The updated Covid-19 prevention measures will remain in place until 31 December.