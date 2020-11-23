14 New Cases of Covid-19 Confirmed in Laos

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control has announced that Laos has confirmed 14 new cases of Covid-19.

According to a statement by Lao Deputy Minister of Health, Dr. Phouthone Muongpak, the 14 new cases included passengers returning from India and Russia on 20 November. All 14 individuals tested positive for Covid-19 while under quarantine in Vientiane.

The 14 cases include one Lao citizen and 13 foreigners, who each received a positive test result for the virus on 21 November after entering quarantine.

They arrived in Vientiane via Wattay International Airport on 20 November and went straight into quarantine. They initially received a negative test result on the day of their arrival.

A 12-year-old was among the cases in this group, becoming the youngest person to test positive for Covid-19 in Laos, according to the statement.

The individuals are currently undergoing treatment at Vientiane’s Mittaphab Hospital.

Laos now has 39 confirmed cases of Covid 19, with the 25th case receiving a positive test result for the virus on 16 November after traveling from Hungary.