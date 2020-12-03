Truck Explosion Kills Two at Lao-Vietnam Border

Two people have been killed and several injured after an explosion caused as many as ten freight trucks to catch fire at the border between Laos and Vietnam.

The fire at the Savannakhet-Lao Bao International Checkpoint at Daensavanh Village, Sepon District, Savannakhet occurred at approximately 9am this morning.

The cause of the fire remains unconfirmed, however, witnesses say fireworks had been smuggled aboard one of the freight trucks, causing an initial explosion.

A severe fire blazed for over one and a half hours following the blast, Vientiane Times reports.

This is a developing story.