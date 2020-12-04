Laos Locks Down Ton Pheung District Following Imported Covid Cases

Authorities have locked down Ton Pheung District in Bokeo Province after two Chinese nationals infected with Covid-19 entered the district illegally.

According to a notice issued by the National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control this morning, authorities have issued temporary lockdown measures across Ton Pheung district to prevent the spread of Covid 19.

Two Chinese nationals, both carrying Covid 19, entered Bokeo Province via Tachileik District, Myanmar on 24 November, according to a notice issued by the Lao Consular Office in Kunming.

The two men, identified as Mr. Zhang Songwei and Mr. Zhang Zhizin, are both Chinese citizens.

The two men stayed in Bokeo for three days before traveling to the Boten Special Economic Zone on 27 November.

They were then arrested in China on 2 December, where they were tested twice for Covid 19, receiving a positive result both times.

Covid 19 outbreaks have occurred in parts of neighboring countries, particularly Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Thailand, and Tachileik of Myanmar.

The nearby borders with both Thailand and Myanmar will be closely monitored to ensure no more illegal immigrants gain entry.