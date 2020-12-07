Bounphasone Boutdara Selected as Miss Laos 2020

Miss. Bounphasone Boutdara has been selected as the winner of the annual Miss Laos contest for 2020.

The 24-year-old from Vientiane Capital was announced as the winner of the Miss Laos contest on the pageant’s official Facebook page.

Standing 169cm tall, Miss Bounphasone, or ML4, is currently studying in Beijing, China for her master’s degree.

She received a prize of LAK 30 million in cash, and LAK 300 million in scholarships after being officially crowned Miss Laos 2020.

The first runner-up was Miss. Phonethida Keobounphan (ML5) from Vientiane Capital and the second runner was Miss. Phimmasone Vorlasack (ML31) from Xayaboury Province.

The crowning announcement was made on Saturday night at Landmark Hotel, Vientiane Capital.

A number of women from across the country took part in the Miss Laos 2020 contest, with 40 young women selected for the final round in October.