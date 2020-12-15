Government Signs On For Railway Land Development Deal

The Laos-China Railway Co. is to develop areas surrounding railway stations in Vientiane Capital, Vientiane Province, Oudomxay, and Luang Prabang.

The government of Laos signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Laos-China Railway Company on Friday concerning the development of areas surrounding railway stations, aimed at supporting industry and logistics.

Vientiane Times reports that the deal was signed in Vientiane on Friday between Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment, Mrs. Khamchan Vongsenboun, General Manager of the Laos-China Railway Company, Mr. Xiao Qianwen, and representatives of the four provinces.

Mr. Xiao Qianwen said the development of areas around railway stations will help realize the potential in these localities for the growth of industry, logistics, and commerce. It will also help to boost local economies.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Deputy Minister of Public Works and Transport, Dr. Viengsavath Siphandone, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Mr. Thongphat Vongmany, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Mr. Bounmy Phoutthavong, and other invited guests.

The Laos-China Railway construction project is scheduled to open in December 2021.

The train line will stretch some 414 kilometers, including 198km of tunnels, and will traverse 62km of bridges. It will run from the Boten border gate, connecting Northern Laos to China, down to Vientiane Capital, with an operating speed of 160km per hour.