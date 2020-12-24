Udon Thani Reports Covid Case Linked to Samut Sakhon Outbreak

Authorities in Udon Thani, Thailand, have confirmed one new case of Covid-19 related to an outbreak in Samut Sakhon, with over 800 at risk.

According to a report by Udon Today, a 30-year-old man who travelled to Samut Sakhon province to purchase seafood for resale at the Nonsoung-Numkham Market in Mueng District, Udon Thani Province, tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

Three family members and some close relative deemed highly at-risk have tested negative for Covid-19 but will self-isolate for 14 days.

The man traveled to the seafood market in Samut Sakhon District with his wife to purchase wholesale seafood produce on 10 December, during which time a Burmese laborer assisted in packing the goods. The man then attended a wedding party with approximately 80 guests on 19 December.

An estimated 500 to 800 people in Udon Thani have had contact with the patient, and are waiting for a test result.

Authorities in Udon Thani say they are able to test some 2,000 people per day and are able to provide results within six hours.

Bangkok Post reports that coronavirus infections linked to an outbreak at the seafood market in Samut Sakhon have now reached 22 provinces, with more than 500 cases linked to the seafood industry.