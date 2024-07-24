Content series is available across Warner Bros. Discovery platforms in Asia



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 July 2024 – Prudence Foundation, the community investment arm of Prudential plc in Asia and Africa, and Warner Bros. Discovery in Asia Pacific (WBD), are collaborating on a content series – Prudence Foundation x Decode by Discovery (“Decode with Prudence”) – to help educate audiences on the planet, human lives and their livelihood. Through fact-based storytelling, Decode with Prudence aims to provide informative, engaging content on current issues that inspire actions for a better and more resilient future. Decode with Prudence will kick-off the series by targetting two key topics around the climate crisis – heat and air pollution.

Prudence Foundation and Warner Bros. Discovery Asia Pacific team up to decode complex issues on climate and health

Climate change has led to increasing temperatures around the world. According to the World Meteorological Organization, 2023 is the warmest year on record[1]. With temperatures set to increase across the planet by 1.5°C by 2050[2], the number of people exposed to extreme heat is growing exponentially. Heat stress can result in death and exacerbate underlying illnesses such as cardiovascular disease and asthma[3].

Diana Guzman, Chief Sustainability Officer, Prudential plc, and Chair of the Prudence Foundation said, “Prudence Foundation is committed to building climate and health resilience, working with our partners to implement programmes that protect communities from the impacts of climate change. We’re pleased to collaborate with Warner Bros. Discovery and leverage on their ability to reach millions of households in Asia.”

“With Decode, we’re highlighting the importance of the individual and collective human action to address the climate crisis. We want to inspire people to action, using what they learned from the programme to keep themselves and their loved ones safe,” added Ms Guzman.

Tony Qiu, GM, Greater China & Southeast Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, said: “WBD has a long history with environmentally focused storytelling, with stories that educate our audiences and inspire action. We are pleased to partner with the Prudence Foundation on this initiative to help drive increased awareness of key topics affecting our society.”

Global NGO Climate Resilience for All has come on board as a content partner for the topic of heat, to ensure accuracy of information related to the topic.

Kathy Baughman McLeod, CEO, Climate Resilience for All said, “One of the best ways to protect health and livelihoods from the impacts of heat is to build awareness, and campaigns like this are a great example of action communities everywhere can take.”

The content series is available on Warner Bros. Discovery’s Southeast Asia* and Taiwan TV channels and social media platforms, including Discovery Channel Southeast Asia, Discovery Channel Taiwan, TLC Southeast Asia, TLC Taiwan, and Discovery Channel Southeast Asia Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

The series is also available on www.decodewithprudence.com where users can learn more about the topics featured.

Notes:

*Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Myanmar, Vietnam, Cambodia, as well as Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Hashtag: #Prudential #PrudenceFoundation

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Prudential plc

Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in 24 markets across Asia and Africa. Prudential’s mission is to be the most trusted partner and protector for this generation and generations to come, by providing simple and accessible financial and health solutions. The business has dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (2378) and the London Stock Exchange (PRU). It also has a secondary listing on the Singapore Stock Exchange (K6S) and a listing on the New York Stock Exchange (PUK) in the form of American Depositary Receipts. It is a constituent of the Hang Seng Composite Index and is also included for trading in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme and the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme.

Prudential is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc. a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America, nor with The Prudential Assurance Company Limited, a subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.

https://www.prudentialplc.com/

About Prudence Foundation

Prudence Foundation is the community investment arm of Prudential plc in Asia and Africa. Its mission is to create a better future for communities by making them safer and more resilient to life’s risks. The Foundation runs regional programmes as well as local programmes in partnership with NGOs, governments and the private sector in order to maximise the impact of its efforts. Prudence Foundation leverages Prudential’s long-term mindset and geographical scale to make communities safer, more secure and more resilient. The Foundation is a Hong Kong registered charitable entity.

For more information please visit: www.prudencefoundation.com

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of branded content across television, film, streaming and gaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, TNT Sports, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.



About Climate Resilience for All

Climate Resilience for All (CRA) is a global climate adaptation NGO dedicated to protecting women in vulnerable communities from extreme heat and all its impacts. CRA is passionate about partnering with communities to co-create and co-deliver solutions that help people now – and about spurring systemic change that brings a climate-resilient future to all. CRA’s motto: “When women are climate resilient, we are all climate resilient.”

Learn more at www.climateresilience.org