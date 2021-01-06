16 Killed in Accidents on Vang Vieng Expressway Prior to Opening

Sixteen people have been killed in accidents along the Vientiane to Vang Vieng Expressway since the construction of the road began.

According to a report by Lao Security News, sixteen people were killed in some 30 road accidents that occurred along the Vientiane – Vang Vieng Expressway since before its official opening.

Head of Traffic Police Department in Ministry of Public Security, Colonel Phansy Souvannatoum, says a total of 30 accidents occurred along the new expressway, with some 60 vehicles damaged.

The majority of accidents occurred in Phonhong District, Vientiane Province, where 13 accidents and eight deaths occurred, while 11 accidents and six deaths were recorded in Naxaythong District, Vientiane Capital.

The Vientiane – Vang Vieng Expressway began construction in April 2018 but some motorists began to use the road prior to its official opening last month, said Colonel Phansy Souvannatoum.

The majority of accidents on the expressway were caused by driving at high speeds, and an unsafe environment because the road was not yet open.