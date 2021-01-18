Man Arrested for Gruesome Murder in Xayaboury Province

Police have arrested a man following the gruesome murder of his father in Xayaboury Province last month.

According to a report by Lao Security News, a 68-year-old man was found dead on 8 December at his home in Takdaed Village, Paklay District, Xayaboury Province.

The body had sustained slash wounds consistent with an axe attack, and one eye had been removed.

Police believe amphetamines addiction caused the man to commit the murders, according to a report by the Paklay District Public Security Office.

The 28-year-old suspect, identified as Mr. Lar, admitted to police that he is addicted to amphetamines, and murdered his own father.

On the day of the incident, the man’s father knocked on his son’s door, attempting to enter his house, causing the man to become agitated.

“I became very angry and wanted to kill him, so I opened the door and used an axe to attack him. Then I took the body outside and removed his eye,” confessed Mr. Lar.

Mr. Lar said he had been addicted to amphetamines since 2017 and had previously been imprisoned for drug-related offenses. He bacome addicted again following his release.