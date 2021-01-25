Attapeu Province Prepares Lockdown Measures, Eyes Champasack

Authorities in Attapeu Province are prepared for lockdown measures if necessary, following a case of Covid-19 confirmed in Champasack Province on Friday.

According to a report by Vientiane Times, authorities in Attapeu Province are preparing lockdown measures that are to be enforced should the number of Covid-19 cases in neighboring provinces increase.

Following two new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus confirmed in Laos last week, authorities in Attapeu are focusing efforts on monitoring borders to prevent illegal entry.

Meanwhile, provincial authorities are deciding upon a location to set up an ad hoc quarantine center and may enforce new regulations on entertainment venues.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control announced on Friday that Laos had confirmed two new cases of Covid-19, including a woman from Laos and a Chinese national.