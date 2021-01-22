Laos Confirms Two New Cases of Covid-19

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control announced today that Laos has confirmed two new cases of Covid-19.

Cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the National Taskforce in both northern and southern provinces of Laos today, including a woman from Laos and a Chinese national.

A 33-year-woman from Laos re-entered the country via the Chongmek-Vangtao Border Crossing in Champasak Province. The woman tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival and tests were later sent to Vientiane Capital to be verified again, receiving a second positive result.

The second case was confirmed as a 29-year-old male Chinese national who illegally entered Bokeo Province, Laos by boat from Mae Sai, in Chiang Rai, Thailand.

The man chartered a vehicle from Bokeo to Luang Namtha, where he was found by Lao authorities. He initially tested negative for the coronavirus in Luang Namtha, however, a positive test result was found when a sample was sent to Vientiane Capital.

Laos has now recorded 43 cases of Covid-19, with 97,529 people tested, and no deaths recorded.

This is a developing story. The press conference is available below: