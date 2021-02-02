TPLUS & Borussia Dortmund are joining hands to bring the best to Black & yellow fans in Lao PDR.

VIENTIANE, 2 February, 2021: TPLUS, also known as Lak 7 the leading telecom operator in Lao PDR, is joining hands with legendary Borussia Dortmund, one of the leading football clubs of the German Bundesliga, to launch a campaign that will bring news, events, and interaction opportunities to fans of Dortmund in Laos.

TPLUS is extremely proud and honored to be able to offer such a privileged network to Dortmund fans in Laos. This exclusive opportunity will allow fans to learn more of the long history of this exceptional team, its world-class players, the stories behind the Club’s championship reputation, and much more. Lao fans will be able to experience up-close what it feels like to be a part of Dortmund’s premier fan club. What’s more, TPLUS has some great surprises in store for true fans of Dortmund – what those surprises are… become a true fan of TPLUS and Dortmund, and you will find out.

Black and yellow, the official identity colors of TPLUS and Dortmund, are the most prominent icon of cooperation. Dortmund is well known by Laotian fans as the tiger of the German Bundesliga – the skills & professional performance by the team in any stadium is unique and the players are immediately identifiable by their outstanding black and yellow attire. These two colors are also those of TPLUS, the tiger of the telecoms players in the Lao PDR. Complementary and instantly recognizable, the colors create a powerful symbol of strength and cooperation, and will inspire not only the teen generation of Laos, but also general fans of TPLUS and DORTMUND of all ages.

“On behalf of TPLUS, I am very proud to introduce this cooperation between TPLUS and Borussia Dortmund, Germany’s top-ranked football team” said Mr. Phetsavanh Kheunvilay, CEO of TPLUS Digital Sole Co., Ltd. “I sincerely hope that this partnership will serve as a foundation for growing the potential of football and young footballers in the Lao PDR. This partnership is a direct message to Laotian fans of Borussia Dortmund (BVB) especially to the younger generation, that we at TPLUS constantly delight in bringing only the best opportunities and experiences to our network fan club.”

“In addition to this partnership with Borussia Dortmund, TPLUS has many other great activities planned for our customers throughout the year,” Mr. Kheunvilay added.

Borussia Dortmund Asia Pacific Managing Director, Suresh Letchmanan highlighted: “We were hugely impressed by TPlus’s approach to football and how TPlus has quickly grown to become one of Laos most innovative and exciting brands in the telecommunication space.” “Their corporate colour code matches with our black and yellow tone which is an absolute fit to our BVB elements.” “We welcome them on board the BVB family.”