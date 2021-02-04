Russia Provides Military Engineering Vehicles to Laos

The Russian government provided Laos with military engineering vehicles and vehicle maintenance kits as part of longstanding military ties.

Russian Ambassador Vladimir A. Kalinin presented the military engineering vehicles and vehicle maintenance kits to Minister of National Defence, General Chansamone Chanyalath, according to a report by Lao People’s Army News.

The two excavators, two vehicles maintenance kits, two mobile repair vehicles, ten boats, two mine inspection vehicles, and two excavators (M3-2) from Russia have arrived in Laos last month.

“These military engineering vehicles will help to strengthen the capacity of national defense work in Laos, and can be used in humanitarian tasks and help maintain peace and stability,” said Ambassador Vladimir.

He also said that these vehicles be able to be used in the clearance of unexploded ordnance (UXO) in Laos, respond to natural disasters, and assist in border monitoring.

Minister of National Defence, General Chansamone Chanyalath, gave thanks to Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation for the assistance in contributing to the strengthening of the Lao People’s Army, and said he highly valued the relationship between both countries as well.

Over 3,000 officers from the Lao People’s Army have been trained at Russian military academies. Many of them now hold high-ranking positions, making a significant contribution to strengthening national defence, according to the Vientiane Times.

Laos and Russia have long had a close defence relationship that extends across several realms, including military education, law enforcement cooperation, and the purchase of military equipment.