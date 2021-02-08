foodpanda Laos joins the Run for Schools Group in donating 56,000,000 kip worth of medical equipment to Sangthong District Hospital, Vientiane Capital.



Content: In the morning of February 6, 2021, Delivery Hero Lao company, also known as foodpanda, in collaboration with the Run for Schools Group, organized a 5 km run which ended at their donation point. The activity was led by Ms. Thanyalat Chaleunsouk who is the Director of Delivery Hero Lao. The Governor of Sangthong District and volunteers from the Run for Schools Group also helped lead the activity.

At the event, Ms. Thanyalat Chaleunsouk, Director of Delivery Hero Lao, gave a speech before donating the medical equipment to Sangthong Hospital, with the donations accepted by the Governor of Sangthong District.

The medical equipment donated to the hospital includes: 8 childbirth delivery sets, 5 minor surgery sets, 6 OB/GYN examination tables with stairs, and 3 sets of incubators; with a total worth of 56,000,000 Kip.

In addition, Ms. Thanyalat Chaleunsouk reported on the growth of foodpanda in Laos:”So far, foodpanda has been alongside the Lao people for more than a year. For the past year, we have given our attention and efforts to make it easy for Lao people to order food or other products available in the market to their home free of charge through the foodpanda app, and now, foodpanda has expanded its business to 10 provinces across the country and will soon expand to 2 more provinces such as Attapeu and Salavan.