Vientiane Capital to Establish New District

A new district is to be established in Vientiane Capital, set to become its tenth district.

Authorities in Vientiane Capital have taken steps to establish the new district between Pakngum and Xaythany districts.

The district, so far unnamed, will have 24 villages.

The process for developing the new district commenced in 2018, with authorities planning infrastructure including office buildings, Vientiane Mai reports.

Mayor of Vientiane Capital, Dr. Sinlavong Khoutphaythoune, said in a statement that the new district is located in a forested area with interesting wildlife and natural attractions, including rivers and waterfalls, which gives it potential for development as a tourist site.

The establishment of the new district is part of Vientiane’s development strategy towards 2025, including plans to develop greater Vientiane into commercial and residential areas.

According to the Vientiane Times, Xaythany District has over 100 villages, containing nearly 44,000 households, and the creation of a new district will ease overcrowding and better distribute public facilities.