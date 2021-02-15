Laos Disqualifies Candidate From Upcoming Elections

Laos has disqualified an election candidate in the running for a seat at the Vientiane Capital People’s Council for providing ambiguous biographical information.

According to a notice issued by the National Election Commission, one of the candidates for a seat at the National Assembly and People’s Council has been disqualified from the upcoming election.

The 36-year-old candidate for Number 06, Saysettha District constituency, identified as Associate Prof. Dr. Outhan Tailitthy, has been withdrawn from the election which will be held on Sunday.

The candidate did not meet the standards required by the National Assembly Electoral Law, as well as the Provincial People’s Councils, according to the notice.

After withdrawing the man from the list of candidates for election, authorities will print new ballot cards for the candidates of the Saysettha District constituency of the Vientiane Capital People’s Council.

The election of representatives for seats at the National Assembly’s 9th Legislature is scheduled for 21 February.

There are a total of 224 candidates, including 49 women, from all 18 constituencies to represent the people in parliament. Young and middle-aged candidates are making a larger proportion of those standing for election this time, as the government encourages the younger generation to take more roles in state posts.

Elections for NA candidacy take place every five years, in line with the Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party.