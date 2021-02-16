Dachser Air & Sea Logistics reorganizes regional management

Dr. Tobias Burger to head the ASL EMEA business unit, Ralph Riehl to take over the ASL Americas business unit

KEMPTEN, GERMANY / HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 16 February 2021 – Dachser Air & Sea Logistics (ASL) has reorganized the management of its business units in the Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) and Americas regions.

The position of Managing Director ASL EMEA has been assumed by Dr. Tobias Burger, who is already responsible for the strategic development of the business field Air & Sea Logistics as Deputy Director ASL. Before moving to the air and sea freight business, the 43-year-old was head of Corporate Governance & CEO Office at Dachser. Dr. Burger succeeds Thomas Krüger, who has led the air and sea freight business in the EMEA region since 2016.

With immediate effect, Dachser Air & Sea Logistics has assigned responsibility for the ASL Americas business unit to Ralph Riehl (55). Before joining Dachser, the experienced manager worked for the logistics group Panalpina, now DSV Panalpina, for over 30 years, holding management positions in France, Singapore, and the United States. Most recently, Riehl was Senior Vice President of Sales, responsible for all DSV Panalpina sales in North and Latin America. Riehl assumes the position of Managing Director ASL Americas from Guido Gries, who has led Dachser’s business in the region since 2012.

“We would like to thank Thomas Krüger and Guido Gries for their many years of dedicated work in the business development and integration of our air and sea freight network, and we wish them all the best for their professional and personal future,” says Edoardo Podestà, COO Air & Sea Logistics at Dachser.

“Dr. Tobias Burger and Ralph Riehl will provide new impetus for the sustainable and profitable development of Dachser Air & Sea Logistics in their regions through their optimal combination of in-house and external expertise. As a result, they will consistently drive the development of globally integrated, value-added solutions for our customers.”





About Dachser

Headquartered in Germany, Dachser is one of the world’s leading logistics providers. Using its own in-house developed IT-systems, Dachser incorporates transport, warehousing, and value-added services to provide comprehensive supply chain solutions. Thanks to some 31,000 employees based in 393 locations all over the globe, Dachser generated a consolidated net revenue of approximately EUR 5.7 billion in 2019. The same year, the logistics provider handled a total of 80.6 million shipments weighing 41.0 million metric tons. Country organizations represent Dachser in 44 countries.

In Asia, Dachser employs more than 1,696 people in 48 locations in 12 Business Areas. Its Asia Pacific Regional Head Office is located in Hong Kong.

For more information about Dachser, please visit www.dachser.hk