Henkel unveils upgraded Innovation and Application Lab in Sydney

New facility targets growth sectors in Australia and New Zealand

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – 17 February 2021 – Henkel Australia has officially opened the upgraded Innovation and Application Lab in Seven Hills, Sydney, Australia. As a global leader in adhesives, sealants and functional coatings, the upgraded facility positions Henkel at the forefront of innovation for key growth sectors in Australia and New Zealand, namely food and beverage, packaging, engineered wood and general manufacturing and maintenance.









Aamir Qureshi (left), Operations & Supply Chain Manager, and Stephen Liu (right), Product Development Chemist, cutting the ribbon to mark the official opening of the upgraded Innovation and Application Lab of Henkel Adhesive Technologies in Sydney.





Daniel Rudolph, President of Henkel Australia and New Zealand, said, “Henkel’s customers are looking for the latest innovations to increase performance and efficiency, and improve their sustainability footprint. The upgrading of our Innovation and Application Lab allows us to test and tailor solutions to meet the requirements of the local market, ranging from the latest in product design and food safety standards to adapting to a circular economy.”





Mark Dorn, President of Henkel Asia-Pacific and Global Head of Craftsmen, Construction and Professional Division, Henkel Adhesive Technologies, said, “As a global market leader in the global markets for adhesives, sealants and functional coatings we continue to grow our innovation capabilities across the Asia Pacific. Our upgraded Innovation and Application Lab in Sydney enables us to offer the latest product innovations to the market. From food safety and sustainability for the packaging industry to raising the standards in engineered wood production, we are excited to offer game-changing solutions to our customers.”





The Innovation and Application Lab is co-located at Henkel’s adhesive manufacturing facility. This facilitates a rapid transition and reduces the time to market from product concept and development to volume production.





Micheal Hajj, Head of Technical for Adhesive Technologies at Henkel Australia and New Zealand, highlighted several advanced technical capabilities of the lab.

Using state-of-the-art equipment, the lab conducts performance testing of customers’ samples to meet the international standards for engineered wood, namely AS/NZS 1328 for glue laminated timber and AS 5068-2006 for timber finger joints in structural products. Henkel is also able to validate the performance of new primer and wood species with our adhesives.

With the Anton Parr rheometer, Henkel chemists can stringently test complex rheological behavior in food packaging solutions.

Tapping into its polymerization capability, the lab is looking into developing customized water-based technologies for the Australia and New Zealand markets.









The upgraded lab is equipped with state-of-the-art technologies, allowing Henkel to test and tailor products to the requirements of customers in key growth sectors in Australia and New Zealand, namely food and beverage, packaging, engineered wood and general manufacturing and maintenance.





The Innovation and Application Lab is co-located at Henkel’s adhesive manufacturing plant in Sydney. This facilitates a rapid transition and reduces the time to market from product concept and development to volume production.









About Henkel

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market — across all industry segments worldwide. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2019, Henkel reported sales of more than 20 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of more than 3.2 billion euros. Henkel employs more than 52,000 people globally — a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create sustainable value, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel’s preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com.

Photo material is available at www.henkel.com/press