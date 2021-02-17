New Concrete Road Open For Use In Don Khong

A new concrete road around the popular tourist island of Don Khong has been completed and is ready for use.

According to a report by KPL News, construction of the new 43-kilometer road in Khong District, Champasack Province, began in October 2018.

The new road was officially launched on Monday in a ceremony attended by Deputy Prime Minister, Mr. Sonexay Siphandone, Champasak Provincial Governor, Mr. Vilayvong Bouddakham, senior officials, and invited guests.

The road construction project was part of a grant from the New Economic Development Zone of Sithandone, valued at USD 12 million.

Vice President of Sithandone Joint Development Co., Ltd, Mr. Laty Sysouphannavong, says the road construction project was completed in just over two years and is aimed at infrastructure development in Champasack Province.

This project is just the initial phase of the New Economic Development Zone of Sithandone, said Mr. Laty Sysouphannavong.

Khong Island, or “Don Khong,” is the largest island of a number of river islands known collectively as “Si Phan Don”, or four thousand islands, located in the Mekong River in Khong District, Champasack Province.

Don Khong Island covers approximately 144 square kilometers. It is noted for its natural beauty and is a growing tourist destination

The area features a total of 19 villages, many of which derive their livelihood from fishing.