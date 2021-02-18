Right Key Investment expands into the UK providing professional global investment solutions

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 18 February 2021 – As a professional Australian real estate agency, Right Key Investment has now expanded its business scope to the United Kingdom, providing overseas investors with global investment opportunities. Last year, the British Government introduced several tax reduction measures that have been successfully driving the growth of the British real estate market. In light of this, Right Key Investment has expanded its operations into the UK to provide one-stop real estate investment services to overseas investors interested in UK property and help overseas buyers make wise investment choices.





Overseas investors need a trustworthy estate agent to analyze the market and make appropriate recommendations. Composed of registered lawyers, accountants, and real estate developers, Right Key Investment’s team is both professional and reliable. They have years of experience with international real estate investment, and firmly grasp trends in the market, providing accurate market analysis for overseas buyers. In addition, Right Key Investment also offers one-on-one consulting sessions, first analyzing personal finances and goals before tailoring exclusive investment plans. This way, they can help provide the most suitable and appropriate investment plans for each customer.





One-stop British real estate services make investments more stable and assured. Right Key Investment provides comprehensive real estate investment services from consulting to financial planning, as well as rental and management services. Right Key Investment’s property managers will not only conduct regular rent reviews and routine inspections, but they will handle rent arrears to allow for a smoother and less stressful overseas investment process.





After expanding into the United Kingdom, Right Key Investment can provide more comprehensive and reliable global investment support. Right Key Investment even offers legal consulting, mortgage loans, and immigration referrals for those looking for the easiest and most secure method of investing in overseas property.





About Right Key Investment

Right Key Investment is an Australian real estate investment firm. Its parent company, Ernestoa Holdings Limited, was established in 2014 in Hong Kong and provides a complete suite of real estate services in Hong Kong. They also help provide services for local Australians and overseas buyers who want to invest in the Australian market, offering reliable real estate information and advice. For one-stop solutions to all your real estate needs, including real estate market data analysis, project marketing, legal consulting, financial planning, and immigration referral services, get in touch with Right Key Investment today. For more information, please visit www.rightkeyinvestment.com



