Thailand Opens Replica Luang Prabang Town at Bangkok Shopping Mall

Latsamy Phonevilay
Thailand opens replica Luang Prabang in shopping mall.

A shopping mall in Thailand has opened a replica Luang Prabang display offering Thais the chance to experience the tourist town of Laos while travel is not possible.

The display is located inside the Seacon Bangkae shopping complex in the Phasi Charoen District of Bangkok, Thailand.

Walking Past Wat Xiengthong Replica at Bangkok Shopping Mall
Walking past Wat Xiengthong replica in the Seacon Bangkae shopping mall (Photo: Topwstrip).

The display includes a replica Wat Xieng Thong (replete with mosaic window for selfie opportunity and reclining Buddha), almsgiving outside Wat Sensoukharam, and even the famous Luang Prabang night market.

Mock shops and houses selling donuts, pizza, and “pho Lao” surround the display, decked out in the heritage style that has made Luang Prabang so popular.

Replica Luang Prabang town in Bangkok
Replica Luang Prabang town in Bangkok (Photo: Topwstrip).

Travel blogger “TopWstrip”, wrote about the display on his Facebook page:

Invite your friends to take pictures and eat delicious food by going to this replica Luang Prabang.

It’s a slow life where you can walk, eat, travel, and take photos of the World Heritage city. Full of Luang Prabang atmosphere, whether it is food, drink, or the amazing photo corner. You will definitely not be disappointed.

Luang Prabang nightmarket at Seacon Bangkae shopping mall in Bangkok
Replica Luang Prabang night market at Seacon Bangkae shopping mall in Bangkok (Photo: Topwstrip)

Lao social media users who stumbled across images of the display were unsure if they should be shocked or charmed but nevertheless went ahead to give the Thais a quick study in Lao language.

 

Coffee shop at Luang Prabang replica display
Coffee shop at Luang Prabang replica display.

