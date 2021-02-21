Thailand Opens Replica Luang Prabang Town at Bangkok Shopping Mall

A shopping mall in Thailand has opened a replica Luang Prabang display offering Thais the chance to experience the tourist town of Laos while travel is not possible.

The display is located inside the Seacon Bangkae shopping complex in the Phasi Charoen District of Bangkok, Thailand.

The display includes a replica Wat Xieng Thong (replete with mosaic window for selfie opportunity and reclining Buddha), almsgiving outside Wat Sensoukharam, and even the famous Luang Prabang night market.

Mock shops and houses selling donuts, pizza, and “pho Lao” surround the display, decked out in the heritage style that has made Luang Prabang so popular.

Travel blogger “TopWstrip”, wrote about the display on his Facebook page:

“Invite your friends to take pictures and eat delicious food by going to this replica Luang Prabang.

It’s a slow life where you can walk, eat, travel, and take photos of the World Heritage city. Full of Luang Prabang atmosphere, whether it is food, drink, or the amazing photo corner. You will definitely not be disappointed.”

Lao social media users who stumbled across images of the display were unsure if they should be shocked or charmed but nevertheless went ahead to give the Thais a quick study in Lao language.