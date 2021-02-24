Lao Food Festival Promotes Food and Culture of Laos

The Lao Food Festival 2021 held in Vientiane Capital is being held this week to promote the food and culture of Laos.

Vendors are happy to participate and proudly display their products despite a scaled-down event this year amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a report by Vientiane Mai, the Lao Food Festival 2021 has been scaled-down from 200 booths to 120 booths only.

President of the Lao Businesswomen’s Association, Mrs. Chanthachone Vongsay, says the Lao Food Festival this year seeks to promote Lao traditions and culture, as well as the Lao lifestyle through Lao traditional cuisine and Lao products.

“The festival features 120 booths including Lao traditional cuisine, handicrafts, agricultural products, souvenirs, and products of various embassies in Laos,” said Mrs. Chanthachone Vongsay.

The five-day Lao Food Festival 2021 not only promotes female entrepreneurs through the variety of unique traditional cuisines but also promotes organic food consumption.

The festival will also encourage the exchange of experiences and skills with respect to culinary and hospitality industries, as well as encourages restaurant operators in Vientiane Capital, and various provinces across Laos, to participate in exhibiting and selling their goods.

The Lao Food Festival 2021 was officially opened yesterday at Chao Anouvong Park in Chanthabouly district, Vientiane Capital and will run until 27 February.