Kingdom Consultancy Celebrating 15 Years of Excellence

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 25 February 2021 – In spite of the political turmoil and the epidemic that has hit Hong Kong in recent years, Kingdom Consultancy (https://www.hklegal.hk) has relied on the hard work of its team, the trust and support of its clients, and its dedication to solving family disputes and financial advice problems for over 15 years.

As the firm celebrates its 15th anniversary this year, the company look forward to the future with an increased ability to communicate with clients electronically, add more than a dozen former financial and banking managers to enhance efficiency, and develop new business plans in response to changing market needs brought on by the epidemic.

Mark Cheung, Chief Marketing Officer of Kingdom Consultancy Hong Kong, said, “Through our 15th anniversary campaign, we hope to demonstrate how we are committed to breaking the mould, analyzing each client’s engagement in depth, formulating a viable strategy, finding a solution as soon as possible, and preventing problems and crises that our clients may encounter in order to maximize their benefits. We will continue to work alongside our clients to meet the challenges of family disputes and financial counseling. Providing Professional Advice.”

About Kingdom Consultancy

Kingdom Consultancy practice includes one-stop family dispute and financial counseling services. The company handles all aspects of divorce, debt restructuring (IVA), bankruptcy, making wills, debt relief planning (DRP), mortgage concessions, private investigative services, divorce lawyer referrals, and other services to address the needs of our clients.

Since the start of the practice, they have successfully handled various civil disputes and financial advisory work for over 5,000 clients, and outstanding performance has been recognized and appreciated by clients.