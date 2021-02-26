Covid-19 Insurance Now a Requirement for Entry to Laos

Laos has extended its Covid-19 prevention measures and now requires travelers entering the country to purchase Covid insurance.

According to a notice issued by The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, foreign citizens entering Laos must purchase Covid-19 insurance, as well as wearing a health tracking device.

Foreign individuals or the organization responsible for their employment or stay in Laos will be responsible for the payment of Covid-19 insurance, quarantine hotel, Covid testing, and the health tracking device rental.

Those who test positive for Covid-19 will then have their medical expenses covered by the Covid insurance.

The notice states that SDS Group Co. Ltd will be responsible for the provision of Covid insurance and health tracking devices.

According to the notice, the Covid-19 insurance will cost approximately USD 100 per person for those between 1 to 90 years old and will expire in 14 days.

The insurance coverage for those who test positive and require medical treatment will be valued at USD 10,000 to 20,000.

The insurance covers death due to Covid-19 at USD 1,000 to 5,000.

Rental for the health tracking device will be charged at USD 6 per day.