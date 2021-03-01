First Phase of Sithandone SEZ Development Project Underway

When completed, the first phase of the Sithandone Special Economic Zone (SEZ) is expected to be valued at some USD 600 million.

According to a report by Socio-Economic News, the first phase of the construction of the Sithandone Special Economic Zone project began in 2018 and is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

Vice President of Sithandone Joint Development Co., Ltd, Mr. Laty Sisouphannavong, says the Sithandone SEZ has already completed 21 villas as part of a resort complex, a new hotel building, an after-sales service center, as well as the 43-km concrete ring road around Don Khong.

“The project will also invest in road construction, construction of residences, water supply improvement, an airport, hospital, and other facilities,” said Mr. Laty Sisouphannavong.

Lao government approved the Chinese company to conduct a feasibility study on developing the Sithandone Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Khong District, Champasack province in 2017, according to a report by Xinhua.

The Governor of Champasack allocated over 7,000 hectares for the SEZ, including 480 hectares for Zone A; 797 hectares of Zone B; 2,120 hectares for Zone C, as well as 3,678 hectares for Zone D.

The project will become the largest investment venture in Champasack Province, and the country.