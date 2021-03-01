Government of Laos Dissolves Ministry of Science and Technology

The government of Laos has dissolved the Ministry of Science and Technology, transferring its departments to various different ministries.

According to a notice issued by the Central Party Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, the Ministry of Science and Technology has been dissolved, leaving Laos with just 16 ministries.

Departments under the ministry will be transferred, along with all public servants, to five departments under existing ministries including the Ministry of Education and Sports, Ministry of Post, Telecom and Communications, Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, and the Ministry of Energy and Mines.

The dissolution has been implemented for the purposes of consolidation and to ensure each ministry can efficiently deal with science and technology matters pertaining to its core purpose.

Ministry of Science and Technology was established in 2013 under the Lao Law on Science and Technology, including two offices, eight departments, and four institutes.