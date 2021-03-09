BidFX Launches Multifaceted Data and Analytics Suite for FX Trading

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 9 March 2021 – BidFX, a leading cloud-based provider of electronic FX trading solutions for institutions and a wholly-owned subsidiary of SGX Group, today announced the launch of BidFX Data and Analytics. This new offering is the latest addition to BidFX’s powerful suite of offerings for financial institutions, which includes an EMS platform, risk and compliance modules and transaction cost analysis (TCA).

With this expansion, banks, hedge funds and asset managers can access tools to manage the collection and cloud storage of client-specific liquidity streams, as well as monitor composite rates across multiple FX products. This gives institutional players a comprehensive view of the pricing, market impact and liquidity for every transaction.

“The ability to efficiently harness, normalise and analyse FX data has become increasingly vital for refining execution strategies and evaluating counterparties,” said Daniel Chambers, BidFX Global Head of Data and Analytics. “The launch of this product arms our clients with tools to provide valuable insights in real time. Today, having a secure platform is not enough; traders need access to fast and reliable market data and analytics. The latest expansion of the BidFX suite greatly streamlines market analysis, liquidity provision, back-testing and more, making it an essential addition to any FX trader’s toolkit.”

ABOUT BIDFX

BidFX is a leading cloud-based provider of electronic foreign exchange (FX) trading solutions for the global financial marketplace.

BidFX delivers customised liquidity in all FX products from partner banks and provides broker-neutral order and cutting-edge execution management services. It offers a complete suite of negotiation protocols and a hub to the algo suites of all major banks featuring best-execution capabilities. Its transaction cost analysis (TCA) solution features pre-trade predictive models, in-trade benchmarking and post-trade synopses.

Founded in January 2017, BidFX has over 100 of the world’s largest banks, hedge funds and asset managers currently connected to its platform. BidFX is a subsidiary of SGX Group.

For more information, please visit: www.bidfx.com