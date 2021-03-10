Bybit Announces Daniel Lim as General Counsel

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 10 March 2021 – Cryptocurrency derivatives exchange Bybit today announced the appointment of Daniel Lim as general counsel.

Lim, a veteran of the banking and finance sector with more than 20 years of experience, will assume responsibility for global compliance matters and oversee the company’s legal team. Lim joins Bybit from an international investment bank in Singapore where he served as head of legal and compliance.

“We are pleased to welcome Daniel, who brings with him exceptional expertise and foresight to our burgeoning industry,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “Daniel will help bolster Bybit’s compliance posture in a fast-changing regulatory environment and sustain our ambition to build trust and provide value for clients around the globe.”

