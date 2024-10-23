ONYX Hospitality Group Sets Sights on Establishing “Shama” as Thailand’s Leading Serviced Apartment Brand

Six prime locations across Thailand are designed to meet the needs of business travellers and professionals, catering to the growing demand in the country’s long-term accommodation market.



BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 October 2024 – ONYX Hospitality Group, a leading management company for hotels, resorts, serviced apartments, and luxury residences in Southeast Asia, continues to build on the success of its “Shama” brand, which has seen significant growth over the past five years, now featuring more than 2,500 units across 20 locations.

The Shama brand in Thailand has expanded by 200% over the past five years. Its key success lies in its prime locations and hotel-standard services, which cater to both Thai and international travellers. Serviced apartments have, in particular, become an essential accommodation choice for the growing number of international business travellers and ‘bleisure’ (business + leisure) workers, who prioritise long-term stays in various cities.

Shama is a serviced apartment brand that originated in Hong Kong. ONYX Hospitality Group acquired the business in 2010 and has since continuously expanded its presence both in Thailand and internationally. What sets Shama apart from other serviced apartments is the size of its rooms. Shama offers spacious, well-designed rooms that cater to the living needs of all types of residents, from solo business travellers to large families seeking a second home for every member. In addition, Shama provides facilities that meet the demands of daily life, complemented by 24/7 hotel-level care and services for its residents.

Another key highlight of Shama is that the properties are strategically located in residential areas within city centres, surrounded by essential amenities and offering convenient transport links. This enhances the experience for both short-term and long-term residents, promoting well-being and ease. Shama seamlessly integrates lifestyle, work, travel, and relaxation, offering a simplified living experience in a new environment. The brand aims to make guests feel as if Shama is their second home, providing a sense of happiness and warmth with every stay. Shama is available in three formats: “Shama Luxe,” “Shama,” and “Shama Hub.” Each format differs in terms of room size, location, and interior design, catering to the diverse needs of customers ranging from ‘upper upscale’ to ‘upper middle scale.’

In addition to its prime locations, the Shama brand features the “Shama Social Club,” a lifestyle programme designed to foster connections and relationships among guests, as well as with the surrounding community. This initiative blends the diverse lifestyles of guests at each Shama location, offering carefully selected activities and attentive staff support to cultivate a sense of belonging within the community, which is a core concept of the Shama brand.

In the future, ONYX Hospitality Group plans to launch ‘Shama Hub’ in Thailand, an extension of the Shama brand that focuses on integrating accommodation with lifestyle. This new offering will emphasise creativity, flexibility, and community integration, highlighting prime locations in vibrant, lively areas with convenient transportation links and access to other attractions. This will enable guests to experience the pulse of their chosen city with ease. It will serve as another key highlight for capturing market share in the serviced apartment sector and will create a superior experience for guests, allowing them to engage with the essence of local culture and embark on endless explorations.

Yuthachai Charanachitta, Chief Executive Officer of ONYX Hospitality Group, stated that the goal for the “Shama” brand moving forward is to achieve strong business expansion in both Thailand and the Southeast Asian region. The aim is to establish Shama as a top-tier serviced apartment brand by offering services that evoke the feeling of a second home, alongside delivering a guest experience that adheres to international service standards under a trusted brand.

The demand for the serviced apartment market in Thailand remains robust. In 2024, a contract was signed to manage Shama Rayong, which is set to open in 2027, marking it as the sixth serviced apartment under the Shama brand in Thailand.

All Shama serviced apartments are situated in prime locations, offering a superior experience for travellers from around the globe.

Shama Yen-Akat Bangkok is situated in the rapidly developing central business districts of Silom and Sathorn, providing a peaceful and comfortable accommodation option for guests. Additionally, it is pet-friendly and offers facilities that cater to guests with pets. It is located in a prime area, surrounded by numerous amenities, shops, and restaurants, enabling guests to relax and savour delicious food while enjoying shopping at nearby boutiques. The vibrant Market Place Nanglinchee is just a three-minute walk away. Additionally, Shama Yen-Akat is just 2.5 kilometres from Lumpini Park, making it a popular choice for residents who enjoy exercising. CentralPlaza Rama 3 and Thonglor Pet Hospital (Sathorn-Narathiwat branch) are also located nearby.

Shama Ekamai Bangkok is positioned in the heart of the vibrant community malls and restaurants in the Ekamai-Thonglor area. The design reflects the lively atmosphere of the city centre while being enveloped by lush greenery. Additionally, it is a pet-friendly accommodation. It is located just 30 minutes from the central business districts of Asoke and Rama 4 by car and only five minutes from popular restaurants in the Ekamai-Thonglor area. Big C Supercenter Ekamai, situated just 160 metres away, caters to all your needs with shopping, dining, and various other amenities.

Shama Lakeview Asoke Bangkok is situated in the heart of Asoke, offering a picturesque view of the lush Benjakitti Park. Surrounded by significant landmarks, guests have numerous options for relaxation and sightseeing, including the Benjakitti Park, as well as access to Bangkok’s prominent shopping malls, a variety of shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues. Guests at Shama Lakeview Asoke will experience the finest aspects of Bangkok’s quality of life, as it is conveniently located near all the city’s top amenities in one area.

Shama Petchburi 47 Bangkok is located in a quiet yet accessible area, adjacent to Bangkok Hospital and just five minutes from Piyavate Hospital. It is also conveniently placed near expressways and major roads leading to the city centre. This makes it an ideal choice for guests seeking to unwind in nature while enjoying the conveniences of urban living, as well as those who prioritise wellness and a balanced lifestyle. There are also boutiques and spas offering health products, Thai massages, and herbal treatments, making it an ideal destination for long stays with a variety of relaxation options.

Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok is situated in a vibrant location that offers a relaxing living experience in the heart of the city, rich in fun and cultural diversity. The property features a shaded garden that preserves the freshness of nature alongside modern amenities. Its meticulous design caters to tourists seeking spacious interiors that provide a sense of openness and comfort. This accommodation features communal areas and numerous facilities suitable for all ages, making it ideal for large families.

Shama Rayong is scheduled to open in 2027. It is conveniently located with easy access to the centre of Rayong and the Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate, as well as being in close proximity to several important industrial estates and business districts. It is also surrounded by several international schools, including St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, and Singapore International School, making it a strong choice for expatriates with families and school-aged children. It offers convenient access to various locations in Rayong, aiming to meet the needs of expatriates seeking long-term accommodation while working in the industrial estate and nearby business zones. It is also suitable for those requiring short-term accommodation for business purposes.

ONYX Hospitality Group, a leading management company in hotels, resorts, serviced apartments, and luxury residences in Southeast Asia, is dedicated to continuous advancement and development. This commitment aligns with its vision of becoming “The Best Medium-sized Hospitality Management Company in Southeast Asia.” By accumulating experience and building a strong reputation, ONYX Hospitality Group aims to become a leader in the hospitality industry within the region. The company seeks to deliver exceptional performance, recognised across multiple countries in the Asia Pacific. Its portfolio of brands, including Amari, OZO, Shama, and Oriental Residence, effectively caters to all target market segments, meeting the varying needs of both business and leisure travellers. It offers an outstanding experience through service standards that are internationally recognised, seamlessly blending exceptional hospitality practices from Asia with world-class business precision.

