Souphattra Serviced Apartments: The Most Luxurious and Elegant Address in Vientiane

Stepping out of the tropical heat in Vientiane’s diplomatic district into the cool marble lobby of Souphattra Serviced Apartments, it feels that I have been transported to a faraway place. I look around to get my bearings and realize this isn’t a dream.

With a palette full of clean whites, muted greys, and accented blacks, the lobby décor still contains hints of Laos in the dark wooden furniture with fine woven upholstery. The space is meticulously designed, nay, curated with refined elegant simplicity in mind. A light floral fragrance lingers in the air and soft jazz beckons me to sit in the comfortable café lounge, adjacent. It’s the kind of place I could definitely while away an afternoon, lost in a book over multiple cups of savory Lao coffee, far from the hustle and bustle of life outside. I awe in wonder at this latest addition to the Souphattra portfolio, another masterstroke by an architect and designer, Mr. Sarayut Fongvanaluck.

Souphattra Serviced Apartments can fit an entire neighborhood of life into its 52 spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Although, you often would not realize anyone was around, as rooms are soundproofed. Units come fully furnished in the same tasteful décor as seen throughout the property, and contain all of the modern conveniences, like a refrigerator, televisions, kitchenware, a microwave, a stove, and high-speed Wi-Fi. The white marble en-suites contain vigorous rain showers and bathtubs perfect to lounge in. There is also a daily maid service to keep your apartment tidy and pristine.

Venturing to the mezzanine between the third and fourth floors lies Souphattra’s recreational area. There awaits a gym, fully-equipped with state-of-the-art workout machines in front of floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the pool. This cerulean infinity pool is the perfect spot to take a dip and watch the sun go down beyond the Mekong River. It is a spectacular area for guests to rejuvenate after enjoying the gym or adjoining sauna and steam bath.

Souphattra’s restaurant, perched above the lobby, operates daily and is also available for room service. The flavorful menu contains largely international dishes, but also with a dash of Lao comfort food. Next door, a cozy, inviting cigar bar is set with the finest selection of whiskeys, cocktails, and cigars, perfect for a pleasurable evening with friends complete with soft jazz and softer lighting.

Souphattra Serviced Apartments has such a complete array of facilities that you will rarely need to leave the building. And when living in such a comfortable, convenient, and luxurious place, why would you even want to?