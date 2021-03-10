The Karen Leung Foundation Presents: Self-Love Workshop Series 2021

To promote cancer awareness

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 10 March 2021 – To commemorate International Women’s Day, this March, the Karen Leung Foundation (KLF) is launching it’s first-ever “Self-Love Workshop Series” to promote the importance of female health and overall wellbeing.

“Through insightful sharing by some of Hong Kong’s most brilliant women entrepreneurs, during these three workshops, we hope to shine a light on how women, nowadays, should pay extra attention to their bodies and how we can safeguard ourselves from deadly diseases such as gynaecological cancers,” says Katharina Reimer, Executive Director of the Karen Leung Foundation.

Registration is now officially open. Sign up below to reserve your spot.

Live Life Beyond Limits | 23 March, 2021 (Tue) 6:30pm — 8:00pm

Self-Love Series: Live Life Beyond Limits

(https://karenleungfoundation.org/events/self-love-series-live-life-beyond-limits)

Beautiful Inside & Out | 24 March, 2021 (Wed) 7:00pm — 9:00pm

Self-Love Series: Beautiful Inside & Out

(https://karenleungfoundation.org/events/self-love-series-beautiful-inside-out)

Game Changers | 25 March, 2021 (Thu) 6:30pm – 8:00pm

Self-Love Series: Game Changers

(https://karenleungfoundation.org/events/self-love-series-game-changers)

** For more details on the workshops and online registration, please visit the links **

Project Partners: B-Fit the Wright Way, HULA, Nutrilicious, Pellucid Industries, REVIV Hong Kong, SHHH, The Upper House, WOMANBOSS.

KLF kick-started its “Self-Love” campaign last year with an art programme titled, The ExtraOrdinary Exhibition, a health awareness campaign aimed at raising awareness about gynaecological cancers. The campaign garnered positive responses and will return with its 2.0 version unveiling this Fall.

About Karen Leung Foundation

The Karen Leung Foundation (KLF) www.karenleungfoundation.org is working to save lives in Hong Kong by raising awareness of gynaecological cancer, educating women to increase rates of early detection and ensuring that women in treatment have access to optimal medical care. Founded in 2013, we are the first and only organisation in Hong Kong solely devoted to women’s gynaecological cancers. To date, the Karen Leung Foundation has raised more than HK$27 Million to fight gynaecological cancer and help Hong Kong girls and women. The Karen Leung Foundation honours the memory of Karen Leung, a hedge fund trader, who died at age 35 following a diagnosis of metastatic cervical cancer.

Follow KLF social for latest news and updates:

https://twitter.com/KarenLeungFdn

https://www.facebook.com/KarenLeungFoundation

https://www.instagram.com/karenleungfoundation/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLUQgnEgj3ULRyfa7h9sMeg