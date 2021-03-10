Vientiane Capital To Clamp Down on Illegal Parking

Authorities in Vientiane are to clamp down on illegally parked vehicles and ban parking in certain areas.

The Vientiane City Office for Management and Services issued a notice banning all vehicles from parking on Nongbone Road between the bus station and the That Foun Temple intersection.

According to the notice, parking on the road is banned from 7am to 5pm on working days from 9 March onward.

The move is aimed at resolving the disorderly condition of the road due to parked cars, which causes traffic congestion and general confusion among motorists.

The notice states that any drivers who violate the new conditions will be fined in accordance with the law.

According to the Vientiane Times, the Vientiane Public Works and Transport Department recently also coordinated with district authorities to move food stalls and other vendors from the city’s sidewalks, with 152 obstructions removed from roadsides.